A Category-First, Wrapify is an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the 3rd Time

San Diego, CA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. recognized Wrapify on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is Wrapify’s third appearance on the list, having previously ranked on the Inc. 500 in 2019, the Inc. 5000 in 2020, and now ranking at #3,137 in 2022. They join companies like Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, who have all previously achieved this recognition many times over.

“I’m extremely proud of what we achieved in 2019 and 2020, but this year feels different,” adds James Heller, Co-founder and CEO of Wrapify. “As the first in the category of ‘vehicle advertising’ to be recognized this many times, we feel validated in our position as industry innovators and leaders.”

Like all of the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000, Wrapify demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

By wrapping measurable out-of-home (OOH) advertisements onto rideshare and delivery driver vehicles, Wrapify places ad spend back into the gig economy while offering a powerful ad tech platform that skyrockets brands’ success. Trusted by Fortune 500s like Zoom, Amazon, and Petco, Wrapify provides high-recall OOH advertising via their ever-growing network of 500,000+ drivers throughout the United States.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

