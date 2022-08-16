COMsolve Partners With TrueNet Communications To Bring Automated QA/QC Field Data Collection To The Canadian Market

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMsolve is pleased to announce that it is licensing TrueNet Communications’ TrueQ™ Pro, an automated QA/QC data collection application, for its QA/QC site auditing workforce. COMsolve will leverage its years of experience with TrueQ™ Pro to expand its use to all provinces across Canada. The advanced capabilities of the application to track, audit and accurately report in real-time the status of wireless and wireline build sites, are an important part of COMsolve’s QA/QC Auditing service.



“We are delighted to expand the capabilities of this powerful auditing tool across Canada,” said Ofir Smadja, Founder and CEO, COMsolve. “Our deployment team’s extensive experience, combined with TrueQ™ Pro platform, will assist our customers across Canada, by providing them with QA/QC auditing and tracking information, in real time.”

“Our partnership with COMsolve will help more Canadian wireless and wireline customers realize the benefits of our TrueQ™ Pro platform – fewer defects, reduced maintenance costs, and greater deployment efficiencies,” said Erich Schlegel, president and CEO, TrueNet Communications.

About COMsolve Inc.

Founded in 2006, COMsolve is a Canadian leading-edge Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider. We provide deployment and professional services to carriers, data centers, service providers, municipalities, public safety networks and enterprises in Canada and the USA. We specialize in turnkey infrastructure deployment solutions such as macro site, small cell, in-building and structured cabling services. Our wealth of experience in regulatory affairs, design, installation, testing and maintaining infrastructure, enables our team to ensure the success of your business implementation. For more information, visit www.comsolveinc.com.

About TrueNet Communications Corp.

TrueNet Communications is an industry leading outside plant (OSP) engineering, construction, and professional services company serving the largest telecommunications service providers and multi-service operators (MSOs) in North America. Since 1985, the company has provided advanced outside plant solutions by utilizing the latest innovative, exclusive, automation tools across the United States and Canada. In 2016, TrueNet was acquired by Fujitsu, one of the world’s largest IT and Network services companies, adding world-class expertise and resources as a total network solution provider. TrueNet Communications is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.truenetcommunications.com

Contact Information

COMsolve Inc.

Ron Aharoni

416-435-2525

ron.aharoni@comsolveinc.com

TrueNet Communications, Corp.

Matt Woolley

(801) 821-8148

mwoolley@truenetcommunications.com