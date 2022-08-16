Sleek Technologies Announces Tracey Page as Business Development Director

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies , a technology data company, and leader in AI-driven freight procurement automation, today announced the hiring of Tracey Page as Business Development Director. With nearly two decades of technology sales executive experience, Page will help spearhead efforts to support Sleek Technologies’ ongoing growth.



"We are so pleased to announce the addition of Tracey Page to our sales team," said Mike Nervick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleek Technologies. "Sleek Technologies is now experiencing impressive growth both as a company and in terms of our technology and reputation. Tracey’s strong sales background speaks for itself, and we know that she will be a key cog in helping us push our growth to the next level.”

Prior to joining Sleek Technologies, Page has served in a variety of sales leadership roles across the technology sphere including brands such as WestStar MultiMedia Entertainment, Times Media Group, Samsung Electronics, and Fourth Shift Corporation. Most recently, Page served as a Sports OTT Streaming Platform Business Development leader for NAGRA Kudelski Group.

“Sleek Technologies is at the forefront of automating a trillion dollar industry, transportation. I joined the team because they have strong momentum and have worked hard to build an innovative solutions suite that helps evolve logistics,” said Page. “But I’m most excited about helping our customers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities so the world continues to have access to the brands we all want and need.”

About Sleek Technologies

Sleek Technologies is the market leader in freight procurement automation. With award-winning, AI-powered technology and 100% data transparency, we uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost-reduction opportunities that empower shippers to always deliver products on time, at fair market cost. To join other shippers who have automated freight procurement, please visit www.sleek-technologies.com.