Discovery Senior Living's FlexChoiceSM Program Wins 2022 Argentum Best of the Best Award

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has received a 2022 Argentum Best of the Best Award for its FlexChoiceSM program, the company announced. Held annually by seniors housing industry association Argentum, the Best of the Best Awards recognize innovative new programs and services that are working to improve the future of senior living.

Discovery's FlexChoiceSM program debuted in October 2021 and was launched at select communities. The program's provisions enable resident seniors to eliminate "bundled" or pre-packaged meal and service plans, instead choosing from dozens of available dining and lifestyle service options and paying only for those they opt to enjoy each month.

Lifestyle customization programs like FlexChoiceSM are a focal point of Discovery's resident-focused operating model—called Experiential LivingSM—which aims to empower more customized lifestyle experiences that will better satisfy the next generation of active seniors.

"Lifestyle personalization is the foundation upon which the future of our industry is now being built," said Gottfried Ernst, Vice President of Operations for Discovery Senior Living. "But beyond just optimizing the resident experience, FlexChoiceSM and the latest technologies can help reveal resident preference and usage patterns, promote more operational efficiency, refine purchasing and reduce the number of wasted goods and services. That makes this a true, two-way innovation with the power to change senior living for the better."

James Balda, Argentum President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Congratulations to our 2022 Best of the Best Award Winners. Argentum members work daily to provide the level-best care and services for residents and these six communities are doing that and more with these ground-breaking new ideas on taking their caregiving efforts to the next level."

FlexChoiceSM is currently being rolled out at additional Discovery communities throughout 2022. Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a portfolio of 111 communities in 19 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries:

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

Related Images











Image 1: FlexChoice

















Image 2: Argentum Awards - 2022 Best of the Best Award Winner









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment