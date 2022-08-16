Aston Villa Announces Partnership With Duelbits

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duelbits is delighted to team up with Aston Villa Football Club for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The agreement sees Duelbits become the Official European Betting Partner of the former European Cup winners.

A major aspect of the deal will be the digital communication of the partnership. Duelbits will see their branding on pitch-side LED advertising boards during domestic games at the historic Villa Park, garnering major exposure for the brand. Duelbits will be represented on Aston Villa's social networks & the homepage.

The partnership allows Duelbits to gain unrivaled access to Aston Villa's fantastic squad of players, with exciting social & digital content already in the works.

Aston Villa is a club steeped in history & Duelbits hopes to be a contributor to their success this season.

Marco Pinnisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Duelbits, said: "Duelbits is made by individuals passionate about sports and casino games. We launched our sportsbook in late December 2021 with the product being completely developed in-house by a team of leading industry experts. The deeply immersive and intuitive product is made for both new as well as experienced sportsbook players. Duelbits aims to continually develop a strong sportsbook that can be compared to leading bookmakers in the market. We felt it was the right time to give the brand the visibility it deserved, and we couldn't see a better way than sponsoring one of the most well-known EPL clubs. This partnership underlines Duelbits' desire to work with the most prestigious sports brands.

"Whilst we are a young brand, we wanted to be associated with a historical club, creating a great mixture between heritage and new generation sportsbook. We are extremely excited and honoured to support such a legendary club, and we are sure this great mixture will be particularly engaging for our users and Aston Villa fans".

Duelbits.co.uk will be offering sportsbook, casino and gaming in partnership with TGP Europe and licensed by the U.K. Gambling Commission.

About Duelbits.com is a crypto casino and sportsbook aiming to bring users the most rewarding gambling experience. Founded in 2020 and despite the COVID-19 crisis, Duelbits has grown from 10 to more than 35 employees worldwide, becoming a well-known casino brand, particularly within the crypto niche. Duelbits' ambition is to become a niche global brand, offering users better rewards and an easy-to-use product, all accompanied by the crypto element, allowing users fast and secure payments.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best-in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment