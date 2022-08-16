The Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market is expected to grow by $ 11.78 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868157/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches.

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is segmented as below:

By Type

• desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners

• trolley-based ultrasound scanners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing funding for the development of portable ultrasound devices as one of the prime reasons driving the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market covers the following areas:

• Portable ultrasound bladder scanners market sizing

• Portable ultrasound bladder scanners market forecast

• Portable ultrasound bladder scanners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable ultrasound bladder scanners market vendors that include AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, Direct Supply Inc., Echo Son SA, EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Informa Plc, Interson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc, Sonoscanner SARL, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., SRS Medical, Terason, The Prometheus Group, and Vitacon. Also, the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

