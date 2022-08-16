The Global Power Drill Market is expected to grow by $ 540.03 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Drill Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658025/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the power drill market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased innovations in power drills through advanced technologies, growing interest in home improvement products for DIY interior designing, and a surging real estate industry owing to the emphasis on infrastructure development.

The power drill market analysis includes the product, technology segment, and geographic landscape.



The power drill market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hammer and rotary power drills

• Impact and rotary power drills

• Traditional and rotary power drills



By Technology

• Cordless power drills

• Corded power drills



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of cordless power drills as one of the prime reasons driving the power drill market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of multifunctional power drills and an increasing shift from Ni-cd to Li-ion battery chemistry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power drill market vendors that include Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, CHEVRON China Trading Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jiangsu Dongcheng M, and E Tools Co Ltd, Josch Group, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group. Also, the power drill market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

