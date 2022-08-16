It Is Not the End!: Debut Novel SUNSET IN THE LOWCOUNTRY: BOHICKET Navigates Middle Age with Self-Exploration and Humor

Charleston, SC, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For far too long it has been assumed that women over the age of fifty-five just fade away. They buy wine, adopt cats, fight depression, or discreetly buy vibrators. The stars do not align for middle-aged women. The world largely ignores these accomplished women who have endured five decades of education, work, marriage, divorce, the trials of motherhood, and years of celibacy.

But being overlooked is decidedly not in Rosie’s future. After her divorce, Rosie is learning how to navigate middle age alone. She finds excitement on the small barrier island of Seabrook, just south of Charleston, with an attractive sailor whom she meets at Bohicket Marina. Before long, an old Yankee boyfriend reappears. Despite Rosie’s active love life, a gnawing feeling of depression and self-doubt lingers and manifests into a presence she calls The Hag. The Hag is always belittling Rosie, leaving her feeling insecure. But Rosie has an ally in her pet Chihuahua, Hades, whose unconditional love empowers Rosie to make the most of life.

Infused with humor and warmth, Sunset in the Lowcountry: Bohicket illustrates how with a little wit, self-exploration, and perhaps some vodka, women can survive—and even thrive—in middle age.

Sunset in the Lowcountry: Bohicket is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Margaret Simons, please visit any of her social media platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/margaret-simons-880664246

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Margartsimons

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bohicketsunset

About the Author:

A retired schoolteacher, Margaret Simons called the South Carolina Lowcountry home for thirty years. She raised her daughters in Mount Pleasant and taught at Charleston County Schools. She lives in Hartsville, South Carolina, with her husband and pet Chihuahua. Sunset in the Lowcountry: Bohicket is her first novel.

