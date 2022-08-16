Wizeline Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced it ranked No. 1742 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Yelp and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We are thrilled to have made the list for the second year in a row thanks to the strong performance and continued growth driven by our exceptional team of Wizeliners who live our values of ownership, innovation and community every day,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “We look forward to the exciting ventures that lie ahead, including the many opportunities we will have to continue serving our customers, developing strategic partnerships and investing in our communities through programs such as Wizeline Academy.”

Wizeline’s success speaks to its ability to help customers accelerate digital transformation and achieve real business outcomes by innovating faster, building modern digital products and maturing DevOps capabilities. In just the past year, the company has achieved double-digit growth in revenue and headcount, opened a new location in Colombia, expanded offerings from Wizeline Academy and officially launched the Wizeline Apprenticeship program. Its Academy and Apprenticeship programs have been key drivers of the company’s hypergrowth, with Academy offering 650 courses to more than 27,000 students globally and the Apprenticeship program providing on-the-job training to 80 engineers — 60% of which have been women.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com . To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .