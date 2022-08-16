Quantifind Named Best Financial Crime Investigations and Reporting Innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantifind has won the 2022 Aite-Novarica Group Impact Award for AML by Aite-Novarica Group, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Financial Services industry. Quantifind's win was based on a series of criteria, including level of innovation; competitive advantage; integration and scalability; future roadmap and financial crime risk detection; and mitigation.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Aite-Novarica Group's Impact Award for the Best Financial Crime Investigations and Reporting Innovation," said Quantifind CEO Ari Tuchman. "Aite-Novarica Group recognizes the importance of leveraging innovative technology that drives granular and effective decision-making."

This achievement recognizes Quantifind's Graphyte platform as an industry-leading financial crime and anti-money laundering (AML) investigations and reporting innovation. The award, which will be presented during Aite-Novarica Group's Annual Financial Crime Forum taking place on Sept. 18 and 19, 2022, recognizes and celebrates the industry's leading and impactful fraud and anti-money laundering innovations.

"Organized crime continues to attack financial services firms and consumers, always finding new and clever ways to circumvent their defenses. Legacy approaches are less effective at keeping pace with, and adapting to, the escalating threat landscape," says Chuck Subrt, Fraud and AML Practice Director at Aite-Novarica Group.

Graphyte is an intuitive investigation application that provides consolidated analysis and automated reporting features. Graphyte provides up to a 40% increase in productivity, compared to legacy processes. Quantifind's dedicated team has worked diligently to optimize the AML-KYC workflow with monitoring, search, curation, review and reporting features to ensure improved compliance and efficiency.

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.

About Quantifind

Quantifind's Graphyte AI-powered financial crimes automation platform applies comprehensive data coverage, best-in-class risk assessment accuracy, and powerful investigation tools to deliver AML-KYC productivity gains of over 40%.

