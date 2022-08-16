The Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to grow by $ 6.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242307/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the licensed sports merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by design and material innovations leading to product premiumization, the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions, and increased awareness of fitness activities.

The licensed sports merchandise market analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

By Product

• apparel and footwear

• accessories and gifts

• toys and games

• others



By End-user

• men

• women

• children



By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• the Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of athleisure as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years. Also, customization of sports merchandise and expansion of the distribution network will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the licensed sports merchandise market covers the following areas:

• Licensed sports merchandise market sizing

• Licensed sports merchandise market forecast

• Licensed sports merchandise market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading licensed sports merchandise market vendors that include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Boardriders Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., eBay Inc., Fanatics Inc., Frasers Group plc, G III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., hummel AS, Li Ning Co. Ltd., New Era Cap Co. Inc., Nike Inc, PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the licensed sports merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

