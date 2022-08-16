High-Profile Consumer Products, Media, Lifestyle/Licensing B2B & Brand Marketing Executive Simon Waters Joins Chief Outsiders

PASADENA, CA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Waters – a highly resourceful and creative business unit GM – has joined Chief Outsiders, it was announced. Waters joins more than 110 of the nation’s most revered Chief Marketing Officers in offering executive-level insights to mid-market businesses on a fractional basis.

As a GM, Waters has led every facet of a global business, from product development, sales, retail and creative teams, to marketing organizations, supply chain, finance, and HR. He developed a reputation for using the power of brand story-telling to lead major business units to growth for well-known global consumer brands, including Disney and Hasbro. These well-rounded commercial vantage points, coupled with an innate creative approach and digital start-up experience, allow him to apply highly pragmatic approaches to drive growth for mid-sized clients.

As Senior VP and Global GM of Brand Management at Hasbro, Waters led the re-boot of the $522m Power Rangers acquisition, and as Global GM of Consumer Products & Entertainment, he delivered eight consecutive years of record results, tripling operating profit and doubling revenue while leading Hasbro from the No. 12 to the No. 5 global brand licensor, in a highly competitive B2B and B2C environment. Simon was integral in scaling Hasbro Consumer Products portfolio of global consumer-facing brands by opening 23 offices around the world, across over 1000 B2B partners, including manufacturers, major global brands like McDonald's & Nike, and direct relationships with retailers like Walmart, Target & Tesco.

In multiple roles of marketing leadership at Disney, Waters led major initiatives, including the creation and launch of a new $600 million consumer-facing division called Disney Infant, and as a VP of Global Brand, the resurgence of Mickey Mouse as a consumer icon.

“Simon combines his expertise for creative brand 'story-telling’ with his expertise accelerating profitable returns, using it with clients as an essential sales and marketing tool to align their organizations for rapid growth,” said Karen Hayward, managing partner, Chief Outsiders.

Waters holds several degrees and certifications from schools such as Harvard, Dartmouth, and the University of Nottingham.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

