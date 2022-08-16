Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 8 bids for ISK 1,140m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 6.70%-6.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,060m were accepted in the series at 6.76% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 52,800m.

A total of 10 bids for ISK 1,620m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 6.49%-6.57% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,180m were accepted in the series at 6.55% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 10,440m.

Settlement date will be 23 August 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.