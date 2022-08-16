Cirba Solutions President & CEO Accepts Appointment to New Energy Tech Advisory Committee for Argonne National Laboratory

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirba Solutions President & CEO David Klanecky has accepted an appointment to the External Advisory Committee for the Advanced Energy Technologies Directorate (AET) of the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. The newly chartered committee will focus on helping AET fulfill its mission of a country with a sustainable, secure, equitable and prosperous energy future. Committee members will lend important guidance as AET researchers execute cutting-edge research in partnership with industry, academic and government entities.

As an advisor, Klanecky will leverage his extensive knowledge of the energy storage industry, lithium processing, recycling of all battery chemistries (cross-chemistry) and the electrification of the transportation system via EV batteries in support of a mission to create a clean energy economy. He and other committee members will meet throughout the year to guide Argonne in solving the most pressing challenges related to energy, mobility, materials and manufacturing.

“Argonne is one of the nation’s most prestigious science and engineering research organizations, and I’m honored to accept this appointment,” Klanecky said. “My aim is to actively contribute and share best practices both from my prior experiences and current Cirba Solutions perspectives to create practical and impactful solutions for a sustainable closed loop battery supply chain.”

Klanecky is a veteran battery materials and recycling expert with a keen understanding of the global lithium sector. His professional experience includes serving as vice president of Albemarle Corporation lithium division and a 20+ year career at The Dow Chemical Company. While at Dow, he launched the Dow Energy Materials Business, focused on lithium-ion battery materials offerings to cell manufacturers and auto OEMs. Prior to joining Cirba Solutions in February 2022, Klanecky was the executive vice president and COO of Piedmont Lithium.

Klanecky is also a sought-after speaker on the state of battery recycling, the circular economy and the future of energy storage. He has spoken at conferences such as Benchmark Materials, Fastmarkets, Supplier’s Partnership and more.

“Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is a monumental feat which will affect every facet of civilization,” said Dr. Suresh Sunderrajan, Associate Laboratory Director for Advanced Energy Technologies at Argonne. “It is important that Argonne is positioned to deliver the maximum impact in this seminal challenge of our time. Partnering with a range of stakeholders, including industrial partners from the energy value chain like Cirba Solutions, is essential as we chart a path toward decarbonizing all sectors of our economy.”

Cirba Solutions is the only complete materials and service provider in the battery management industry, offering a full suite of capabilities to address both lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand. It is the most experienced lithium-ion recycler with more than 50 million pounds recycled. Cirba Solutions is positioned for the future and aims to open seven (7) new processing facilities in North America by 2026.

In June 2022, three industry players – Retriev Technologies, Battery Solutions and Heritage Battery Recycling – merged to become Cirba Solutions.

“We’re experiencing a fundamental transformation in how we produce and use energy. It’s a necessary shift if we want to ease the impact of climate change,” said Klanecky. “To accomplish this, policymakers and consumers in the U.S. must incorporate battery recycling and responsible utilization of critical minerals as a key component of the energy transition in order to maintain the health of the planet.”

# # #

Cirba Solutions is only complete service provider in the battery management industry with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities to address lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand and enable a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

Attachment