The Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market is expected to grow by $ 16.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the online toys and games retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by in-sync mobile and traditional games.

The online toys and games retailing market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The online toys and games retailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• activity and ride-on toys

• infant and pre-school toys

• plush toys

• games and puzzles

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies emerging technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the online toys and games retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, sustainable and environmentally friendly toys and the emergence of 3D printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online toys and games retailing market covers the following areas:

• Online toys and games retailing market sizing

• Online toys and games retailing market forecast

• Online toys and games retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online toys and games retailing market vendors that include Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Fishpond Ltd, Hamleys of London Ltd., Kidding Around NYC, Kohls Inc, Le Toys Van Inc, Mary Arnold Toys, Nordstrom Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Qurate Retail Inc., Target Corp., The BFL Group, The Walt Disney Co., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Tru Kids Brand, UncommonGoods LLC, and Walmart Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

