Nanterre, August 16th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 08th to August 12th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 08th to August 12th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/08/2022 FR0000125486 26 459 92,9930 XPAR VINCI 09/08/2022 FR0000125486 18 000 92,8135 XPAR VINCI 10/08/2022 FR0000125486 15 000 93,4884 XPAR VINCI 11/08/2022 FR0000125486 13 000 93,9546 XPAR VINCI 12/08/2022 FR0000125486 28 000 94,1587 XPAR TOTAL 100 459 93,4841

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment