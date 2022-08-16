English French

PRESS RELEASE

August 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

July 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +11.9 million passengers in July 2022 compared to July 2021, with 29.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 83.7% of the July 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +116.8% compared to 2021, at 147.9 million passengers, standing at 74.0% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with July 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

July 2022 traffic is up by +4.0 million passengers, with 9.1 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 86.3% of the July 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In July 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 6.0 million passengers (+3.0 million passengers), at 81.0% of the July 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 3.1 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers), at 99.0% of the July 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +30.8 million passengers compared to 2021, at 46.5 million passengers, at 74.1% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic except Terminal 1, under renovation. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In July 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +1.9 million passengers, at 84.8% of the July 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +769,743 passengers, at 86.3% of the July 2019 traffic traffic, Asia-Pacific +160,992 passengers, at 36.1% of the July 2019 traffic, Latin America +129,510 passengers, at 74.3% of the July 2019 traffic, the Middle East +271,184 passengers, at 88.5% of the July 2019 traffic, Africa +501,848 passengers, at 99.6% of the July 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up +1.9 million passengers, at 89.5% of the July 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up +210,646 passengers, at 81.0% of the July 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +76,838 passengers, at 110.7% of the July 2019 traffic traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 830,496 up by +321,864 passengers, at 74.0% of the July 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 17.0% down by -1.1 points.





Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +2.2 million passengers in July 2022, at 10.3 million passengers, standing at 84.5% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by +75.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 75.5% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020, is up by +3.9 million passengers in July 2022, at 7.0 million passengers, standing at 80.9% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by +93.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 76.9% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +326,836 passengers in July 2022, at 948,337 passengers, standing at 98.8% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by +126.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 82.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +900,485 passengers in July 2022, at 1.7 million passengers, standing at 75.9% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by +153.4% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 70.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the Group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at Group airports.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%2 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted3, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Passengers July 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - July 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 6,017,614 +2,964,062 30,856,319 +219.0% 47,380,472 +193.3% Paris-Orly 3,075,016 +1,068,999 15,688,411 +156.6% 25,299,379 +140.8% Total Paris Aéroport 9,092,630 +4,033,061 46,544,730 +194.8% 72,679,851 +172.6% Santiago de Chile 1,660,404 +900,485 10,370,836 +153.4% 16,291,537 +165.9% Amman 948,337 +326,836 4,196,804 +126.2% 6,901,155 +199.4% New Delhi 4,908,062 +2,612,363 32,099,529 +87.5% 52,117,100 +88.1% Hyderabad 1,601,451 +861,052 10,348,896 +85.0% 16,744,195 +74.4% Cebu 539,613 +415,322 2,653,293 +345.0% 3,373,993 +309.8% Total GMR Airports 7,049,126 +3,888,737 45,101,718 +93.5% 72,235,288 +89.4% Antalya 5,018,681 +1,099,409 15,238,312 +87.7% 29,125,537 +97.4% Almaty 733,405 +142,765 3,786,580 +14.0% 6,567,957 +27.9% Ankara 850,263 -56,193 4,755,498 +43.6% 8,463,825 +60.4% Izmir 1,147,232 +137,762 5,385,779 +53.6% 9,547,462 +59.2% Bodrum 721,454 +85,837 2,015,975 +51.7% 3,603,452 +53.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 99,987 +3,908 399,408 +66.4% 758,103 +91.4% Medina 424,800 +308,540 3,190,510 +316.8% 4,182,943 +244.9% Tunisia 250,052 +152,139 711,560 +213.7% 1,008,999 +155.8% Georgia 449,643 +93,792 1,827,756 +100.1% 3,105,814 +207.8% North Macedonia 294,009 +76,606 1,242,824 +103.2% 2,022,575 +125.3% Zagreb(4) 329,203 +174,880 1,628,437 +231.2% 2,541,220 +221.4% Total TAV Airports 10,318,729 +2,219,445 40,182,639 +75.9% 70,927,887 +85.6% Other Airports 580,115 +517,209 1,487,487 +348.7% 1,782,711 +253.0% Total Groupe ADP(5) 29,649,341 +11,885,773 147,884,214 +116.8% 240,818,429 +115.1%





Aircraft Movements July 2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. - July 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 38,688 +11,759 222,796 +97.2% 359,929 +85.8% Paris-Orly 19,148 +4,637 107,691 +111.7% 175,373 +101.7% Total Paris Aéroport 57,836 +16,396 330,487 +101.7% 535,302 +90.8% Santiago de Chile 10,681 +4,322 71,153 +98.4% 113,042 +106.4% Amman 7,357 +1,998 38,904 +89.1% 64,938 +134.7% New Delhi 33,452 +14,843 219,252 +51.2% 363,539 +54.6% Hyderabad 12,374 +4,722 81,709 +44.0% 135,102 +38.7% Cebu 4,979 +3,643 24,006 +235.9% 31,111 +207.6% Total GMR Airports 50,805 +23,208 324,967 +55.6% 529,752 +54.6% Antalya 28,358 +6,825 94,043 +90.7% 172,708 +97.8% Almaty 6,066 +651 35,169 +13.9% 61,164 +20.6% Ankara 5,580 -1,171 34,465 +29.9% 63,330 +47.0% Izmir 7,023 +571 34,875 +41.8% 61,758 +41.1% Bodrum 4,422 +406 13,513 +46.6% 24,446 +49.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 674 -107 2,887 +38.4% 5,559 +66.0% Medina 3,599 +2,095 26,556 +168.1% 36,462 +146.7% Tunisia 1,664 +827 5,374 +137.9% 7,930 +92.9% Georgia 3,938 +174 18,788 +51.2% 33,180 +103.2% North Macedonia 2,255 +290 10,622 +41.8% 18,121 +58.5% Zagreb(4) 3,891 +960 23,477 +72.8% 39,493 +75.1% Total TAV Airports 67,470 +11,521 299,769 +59.2% 524,151 +67.0% Other Airports 3,291 +2,195 12,573 +81.7% 17,442 +63.1% Total Groupe ADP(5) 197,440 +59,640 1,077,853 +72.6% 1,784,627 +73.2%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - July 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +20.9% 13.4% +88.4% 15.3% Europe +86.9% 45.2% +257.6% 45.5% Other International

Of which +103.2% 41.4% +200.1% 39.2% Africa +73.3% 13.0% +142.2% 12.0% North America +204.8% 12.6% +405.0% 10.9% Latin America +148.2% 2.4% +286.4% 3.2% Middle-East +139.0% 5.1% +239.3% 5.2% Asia-Pacific +247.6% 2.5% +241.2% 2.1% French Overseas Territories +17.3% 5.7% +93.2% 5.7% Total Paris Aéroport +79.7% 100.0% +194.8% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. – July 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 830,496 +63.3% 4,810,134 +144.6% Connecting rate 17.0% -1.1 pt 20.5% -3.8 pts Seat load factor 87.9% +15.0 pts 80.1% +17.6 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

3 In the first half of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +100.8% compared to 2021, at 70.8% of 2019 traffic levels. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 36.3% and 5.6% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 1.5 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes. See section 2.1 of the 2022 half-year financial report.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

5 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +115.2%.

