The Global Scotch Whisky Market is expected to grow by 209.49 mn L during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the scotch whisky market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased number of marketing and advertising campaigns, increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey, and consumers prefer aged scotch whiskey.

The scotch whisky market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The scotch whisky market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Product

• Blended

• Bulk blended

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon as one of the prime reasons driving the scotch whisky market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for craft whiskey and whiskey-based tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the scotch whisky market covers the following areas:

• Scotch whisky market sizing

• Scotch whisky market forecast

• Scotch whisky market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scotch whisky market vendors that include Aceo Ltd, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Isle of Arran Distillers Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Sazerac Co. Inc., Speymalt Whisky Distributors Ltd, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Thai Beverage Plc, The Edrington Group Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Also, the scotch whisky market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research.

