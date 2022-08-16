Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 342 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-counterfeit packaging is a way to make sure that fake copies of a product can't be sold. These packaging kinds, also called "brand protection," help a company protect its brand, which is especially important when the company is the market leader. There are a lot of companies that can help with anti-counterfeit packaging. So, there are a lot of options from which to choose. Any business can use these services to protect itself from people who try to steal its brand name. There is a considerable market for anti-counterfeit packaging, a fast-growing industry because more and more people need packaging. Since the market is so big, this could be a great chance. As the need for unique packaging has grown, there has also been an increase in fake packaging.





Increase in the Number of Counterfeit Products to Drive the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

The primary factors influencing the anti-counterfeit packaging market are the growing quantity of counterfeit items worldwide, the increased emphasis on safety and security, and the government's initiatives to combat counterfeiting. Anti-counterfeit packaging is a means for businesses to protect their products from being misrepresented as those of another brand. Luxury clothing firms, for instance, imprint their logos onto their apparel to prevent such occurrences. Numerous businesses require anti-counterfeit packaging. The packaging market is enormous, and with this trend on the rise, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is also expanding. With standard packaging, it might be difficult for consumers to determine whether a product is genuine. Adopting packaging technologies like holograms, RFID, and mass encoding will prevent product duplication. Adoption of these technologies ensures the security of products requiring anti-counterfeiting protection.

Growth in Emerging Economies to Provide Opportunities for the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Emerging economies such as India and China create new opportunities in the market for anti-counterfeit packaging. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population will drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging. India and China have seen a surge in internet sales. The world has become increasingly susceptible to counterfeiting due to the number of products transported and handled daily by the same number of individuals. Counterfeiters and forgers have made it simpler to transit counterfeit products and weakened anti-counterfeit packaging products. Moreover, key manufacturing industries such as agriculture, apparel and clothing, food and drinks, and pharmaceuticals have experienced the most significant growth in emerging nations, providing a good opportunity for the packaging industry to establish a foundation and extend its operations.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 342 billion by 2030 CAGR 12.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, End-use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 3M Company, Advance Track & Trace, Agfa Graphics, AlpVision S.A., Ampacet Corporation, Applied DNA Science, Authentix, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, SAVI Technology, Inc., SICPA Holdings SA, SML Group, Systech International, Trace link Inc., TruTag Technologies, Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, EDGYN, Eluceda, Intelligent Label Solutions, Micro tag Temed Ltd, SATO Holdings, Impinj, Inc., and DuPont. Key Market Opportunities Growth in Emerging Economies Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Packaging Products

Increase in the Number of Counterfeit Products

Regional Insights

By region, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The anti-counterfeit packaging business in North America is primarily driven by government measures to combat the counterfeit market in the United States and Canada. Consumers have demanded greater accessibility, meaning product traceability plays a significant role. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, counterfeit goods in the United States have an annual value exceeding $1 trillion based on the value of goods recovered by law enforcement. The presence of anti-counterfeiting regulations has contributed to expanding its market share. Increasingly, manufacturers are incorporating more modern technology into equipment to facilitate the identification and tracking of products.

Europe is the second largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 98 billion at a CAGR of 12.4%. Anti-counterfeit packaging is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the European market. Increasing usage of manufacturing technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) , infrared, and micro-optical technologies in the packaging industry is driving the market growth. The substantial rise is also attributable to the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic industries' increasing adherence to tight packaging regulations.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the counterfeiting technology sector since firms always create innovative methods to assure product integrity and comply with severe health and safety regulations. Numerous pharmaceutical businesses, for instance, manufacture their products in China, prompting the country to take a more proactive approach in safeguarding customers not only from counterfeit medication but also from food and medical devices. This indicates that awareness of product authenticity and anti-counterfeiting technologies such as barcodes, holograms, labeling, and RFIDS (radio frequency identification) is more significant than ever.





Key Highlights

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market size was valued at USD 118 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 342 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 118 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 342 billion by 2030 at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on technology , the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markets, and Tamper Evidence. Mass encoding accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markets, and Tamper Evidence. Mass encoding accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Apparel and Footwear, Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics, and Luxury Goods. The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.





Top Companies in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Mass Encoding

RFID

Holograms

Forensic Markets

Tamper Evidence

By End-use

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Apparel and Footwear

Personal Care

Electrical and Electronics

Luxury Goods

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa.





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022 - 3M announced a partnership with Innovative Automation Inc. to offer an automated solution for tape applications that need precision, repeatability, and high output to industrial producers. The RoboTapeTM System for 3MTM Tape enables industrial producers to use 3M Tape in their assembly operations while increasing throughput, enhancing quality, minimizing or re-tasking manual labor, and lowering rework.

- 3M announced a partnership with Innovative Automation Inc. to offer an automated solution for tape applications that need precision, repeatability, and high output to industrial producers. The RoboTapeTM System for 3MTM Tape enables industrial producers to use 3M Tape in their assembly operations while increasing throughput, enhancing quality, minimizing or re-tasking manual labor, and lowering rework. April 2022 - Avery Dennison announced that operations would begin in its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. The company will consolidate its manufacturing operations through this new facility to better serve customer demands while optimizing new technology and leveraging improved efficiencies.

- Avery Dennison announced that operations would begin in its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. The company will consolidate its manufacturing operations through this new facility to better serve customer demands while optimizing new technology and leveraging improved efficiencies. March 2022 - Avery Dennison Corporation announced the acquisition of Catchpoint Ltd, a UK company based in Yorkshire, England, and its linerless label technology.





