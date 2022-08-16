Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Paris

16/08/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 August 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 29.8410 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.0414 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.4508 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.6488 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 August 2022 FR0000120503 50,000 30.8132 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-08-au-12-aout-2022.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment