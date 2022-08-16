Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris
16/08/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D638 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.8410XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D639 August 2022FR000012050350,00030.0414XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6310 August 2022FR000012050350,00030.4508XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6311 August 2022FR000012050350,00030.6488XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6312 August 2022FR000012050350,00030.8132XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-08-au-12-aout-2022.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 16 of August 2022