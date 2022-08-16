The Global Smart Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $ 96.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Healthcare Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539079/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for remote health monitoring, increasing adoption of wearables, and increasing focus on patient engagement.

The smart healthcare market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The smart healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Telemedicine

• MHealth

• EHR

• Smart pills

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the IoT in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of big data analytics in healthcare and the increasing use of healthcare applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Smart healthcare market sizing

• Smart healthcare market forecast

• Smart healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart healthcare market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Altera Digital Health Inc, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the smart healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



