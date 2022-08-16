The Global Semiconductor Market is expected to grow by $ 156.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213441/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of IoT devices, the increasing number of data centers, and rising demand from the automotive industry.

The semiconductor market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The semiconductor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• ICs

• Optoelectronics

• Discrete semiconductors

• Sensors



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies sustainability manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth during the next few years. Also, changing competitive landscape and rising demand for 5G chipsets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the semiconductor market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor market sizing

• Semiconductor market forecast

• Semiconductor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG. Also, the semiconductor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

