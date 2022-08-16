Apprentice.io Ranks 542 on 2022 Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Private Companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Apprentice.io ranks 542 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses.

Apprentice's ranking in the top 10% on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list represents a 1,157% growth rate since 2021. The company also ranked 60th fastest in the software industry and 17th in its home state of New Jersey.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & co-founder of Apprentice. "Our phenomenal growth is a direct reflection of our mission to help pharma manufacturers get medicine to patients faster. It illustrates how the life sciences industry is increasingly turning to modern technology to bring revolutionary therapeutics to market."

Apprentice's award-winning Tempo Manufacturing Cloud platform is the first manufacturing platform that serves the entire production lifecycle. Tempo helps operations scale up from preclinical experimentation to commercial standardization to get to full production faster. Then in the commercial stage, production can be scaled out across teams and sites to maximize output.

Deployed at over 230 manufacturing sites worldwide, Apprentice serves customers who are turning away from paper-based or legacy on-premise systems to manufacture drugs. 15 of the top 20 U.S. pharmaceutical companies use Apprentice technology to accelerate drug production, including Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb. As more complex therapies come to market, like cell and gene therapeutics, and manufacturing capacity becomes more constrained, cloud-native solutions like Tempo offer manufacturers of all sizes the ability to make drugs faster and with higher quality.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Inc. Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync.

