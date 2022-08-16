LifeLabs’ Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Cudlipp named as one of the 500 most influential leaders in British Columbia for the second consecutive year

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share the exciting news that Jennifer Cudlipp, Chief Operating Officer, LifeLabs, has been recognized by Business in Vancouver in BC500 list for the second consecutive year. Celebrating ‘visionaries, innovators and trailblazers’, the list highlights the 500 most influential business leaders who have made a notable impact on the province’s communities, industries, and economy. With 70 categories on the BC500 list, Jenn was one of 12 winners selected under the Biotech and Life Sciences category.

“To be recognized again by Business in Vancouver with such a distinguished group of leaders is such an honour,” says Cudlipp. “I’m grateful for my amazing team who are tremendous pillars of support for myself and the organization. They work tirelessly to ensure that we provide the utmost quality of care and service to our customers even during unprecedented times. This award is a reflection of their work as much as mine.”

Leaders in the BC 500 list were selected after an evaluation of a wide range of factors, including achievement within an organization or sector, professional contributions, peer recognition, awards and other recognitions, board appointments, community and political engagement, philanthropy and non-profit work, and more.

“Jennifer’s people-centric, value-based leadership has led her team to accomplishing stellar work this past year,” says Charles Brown. “While playing an instrumental role to our COVID-19 program, she guided her team through the undulating changes of the pandemic, while ensuring LifeLabs maintained the service capacity needed to support our customers.” LifeLabs thanks Jennifer for her dedication and commitment to the organization and the healthcare community.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

