Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Estimated to Reach US$ 19.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Analysts at TMR estimate the biocompatible 3D printing materials market to clip a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing demand from the medical industry for key applications, such as prototyping, surgical guides, and implants & prostheses fuels the growth of biocompatible 3D printing materials market.



Besides, drug delivery, dental and orthopaedic implants, tissue engineering scaffolds, hearing aids, and prosthesis are some other medical applications of biocompatible 3D printing materials.

Availability of a range of biocompatible 3D printing materials with diverse physical properties makes them sought-after for varied medical applications, especially scaffolds, implants, and tissue engineering. Recent developments in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market, underscore R&D investments made by leading players to create environment-friendly materials for expanded applications.

3D printing and 4D printing are emerging as key techniques in the manufacture of complex structures in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market. 3D printing enables easy production of surgical guides, orthopaedic implants, medical tools, and custom enclosures.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market – Key Findings of the Report

Extensive research for the development of biocompatible materials for use in the medical industry to expand growth frontiers. Materials for medical applications need to be biocompatible, to prevent foreign body reaction in the patient, such as inflammation, delayed wound healing, and certain other immunological responses. Advantages of improvement in surgical duration, improved success rate, and shortened recovery time post-surgery to shape the future market demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials.





Mechanical properties of biocompatible properties are significant to be in line with design of dental devices using 3D printing technology. Presently, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) techniques are used for digital workflow in dentistry, which employ new biocompatible materials that support the increasing speed and accuracy of manufacturing processes.





Metal is largest revenue generator in biocompatible 3D printing materials market among other product segments. Properties of increased corrosion resistance, low magnetic susceptibility, fatigue resistance, and excellent strength-to-weight ratio substantiate demand for metals product segment. In particular, metals that display high resistance against corrosion, display ability to be sterilized, and are biocompatible are used for 3D printing of implants and other orthopaedic objects.





The powder segment dominated the biocompatible 3D printing materials market with more than 48% share in 2021. Powder is predominantly used form of biocompatible 3D materials as compared to liquid. Powder segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.





North America leads the biocompatible 3D printing materials market in terms of volume. Strong demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials in cosmetic implants, orthopaedic surgeries, and tissue engineering applications creates ample opportunities in biocompatible 3D printing materials market in the region. Economic development and availability of advanced medical procedures positions it as the fastest growing market for biocompatible 3D printing materials.



Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market –Growth Drivers

Range of medical applications of biocompatible 3D printing materials, for dental and orthopaedic implants, hearing aids, drug delivery, prosthesis, and tissue engineering scaffolds fuels the growth of biocompatible 3D printing materials market





Superior physical properties of biocompatible 3D printing materials, ranging from ultra-hard and tough to flexible and elastic grades, and their ability to be custom designed for the manufacture of medical devices creates opportunities in biocompatible 3D printing materials market



Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market – Key Players

3D Systems Inc.

Renishaw plc

EOS GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

Envisiontec Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Concept Laser Inc.



The biocompatible 3D printing materials market is segmented as follows;

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Product

Polymers Polylactic Acid Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polypropulenes Polyamides Polycarbonates Photopolymers Others

Metal Titanium Stainless Steel Others

Others



Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Others



Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Implants & Prostheses

Prototyping & Surgical Guides

Tissue Engineering

Hearing Aids

Others



Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



