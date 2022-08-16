English French Dutch

Umicore - Transparency notifications by Norges Bank

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Norges Bank has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights.

In total, Norges Bank holds 5.30% of Umicore’s direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

1. Transparency Declaration of 15 August 2022

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 12 August 2022 15 August 2022 5.01% 0.29% 5.30%

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 15 August 2022

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 12 August 2022

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: Norges Bank

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





2. Transparency Declaration of 12 August 2022



Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 9 August 2022 12 August 2022 4.99% 0.31% 5.30%

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 12 August 2022

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 9 August 2022

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: Norges Bank

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .

