Umicore - Transparency notifications by Norges Bank

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Norges Bank has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights.
In total, Norges Bank holds 5.30% of Umicore’s direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.
1. Transparency Declaration of 15 August 2022
Summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|12 August 2022
|15 August 2022
|5.01%
|0.29%
|5.30%
The most recent notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 15 August 2022
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 12 August 2022
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%
- Notification by: Norges Bank
- Denominator: 246,400,000
- Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
2. Transparency Declaration of 12 August 2022
Summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|9 August 2022
|12 August 2022
|4.99%
|0.31%
|5.30%
The notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 12 August 2022
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 9 August 2022
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%
- Notification by: Norges Bank
- Denominator: 246,400,000
- Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.
