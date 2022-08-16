Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 17, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (the "Company" of “Field Trip”), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “FTHW” at the opening of the market on August 17, 2022.



Listing of the Shares on the TSXV represents the last step in the corporate reorganization that culminated in the spinout of the Company from its former parent entity Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd., “Reunion”). Reunion continues to hold 21.84% of Field Trip common shares.

For further details on the business of the Company, please refer to the Listing Application on its SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com .

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. is a global leader in psychedelic therapies. With health centres across North America and Europe, along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth.

