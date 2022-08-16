365Labs is the Fastest Growing Louisiana Software Company on Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that 365Labs, a leading Public Safety technology firm, is number 154 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America with past honorees such as Facebook, Under Armour, and Microsoft.



“Earning a rank of 154 on the Inc. list with a growth rate of 3,247% is a testament to our team’s vision, grit, and focus,” says Mohit ‘Mo’ Vij, President and CEO of 365Labs. “Our singular focus on delivering connected, easy to use products for first responders, backed by outstanding customer support, has fueled 365Labs to become a leading software partner for Public Safety agencies.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About 365Labs

Since 2001, the 365Labs team has committed to delivering innovative solutions and software that help Public Safety agencies drive efficiency, improve officer safety, and build safer communities. The company’s 365™ Platform combines award-winning customer support with the most advanced Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, eCitations, Records Management, Case Management, Jail Management, and Digital Evidence that work together as a single connected platform. Find more information at www.365labs.com.