Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens Industry’s First SCEPS Manufacturing Facility for Next Generation Torpedo Propulsion

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has officially opened its Center of Excellence for Undersea Propulsion to support the U.S. Navy’s next generation torpedoes. The first of its kind in the nation for industry, the facility will be used to produce the innovative undersea propulsion known as Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) and the entire torpedo afterbody.



“Having the only SCEPS manufacturing capability within the U.S. industrial base will enable our company to further support our nation’s undersea warfare needs,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “For more than 60 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered critical U.S. Navy systems, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities to support the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and our allies.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne independently funded the facility modernization, located at the company’s Coleman Aerospace subsidiary. The company will manufacture SCEPS boilers, produce tail cones and fully assemble the torpedo afterbody.

The new manufacturing facility will be used to support production for existing Aerojet Rocketdyne contracts, including the MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo prototype.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

Media Contacts:

Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839

eileen.lainez@rocket.com

Jessica Carlton, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 256-690-9626

jessica.carlton@rocket.com