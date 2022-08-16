English Finnish

OP Mortgage Bank

Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2022 at 8.00 pm EEST

Half-year Financial Report

Correction: OP Mortgage Bank specifies the CET1 minimum requirement shown in its Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2022

OP Mortgage Bank (OP MB) stated on page 1 of its Half-year Financial Report (H1 report), published on 27 July 2022, that its total CET1 capital requirement is 7 per cent. OP MB covers the shortfalls of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital with CET1 capital. This increases the CET1 capital requirement to 10.5 per cent (7 per cent in H1 report). OP MB’s CET1 ratio is 29.6 per cent as stated in its H1 report.

The corrected full Half-year Financial Report is appended to this release. It is also available at op.fi.

