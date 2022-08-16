National Seating & Mobility Launches Consumer Insights Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has formed the NSM Consumer Insights Council to provide valuable insight about the trends, priorities and drivers affecting the complex rehab technology client experience. The council’s input fuels the strategic direction at NSM, supporting best-in-class client service and satisfaction.

"Client experience is the heart of our business. Delivering a best-in-class client experience is as important as delivering a safe and quality mobility product or solution," said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. "The mobility journey is not only unique to each person we serve, but it is also always evolving. The input from this council helps us to adapt to meet the needs and expectations of our clients."

This NSM Consumer Insights Council, launched in October 2021, is comprised of NSM clients and caregivers with personal experience in navigating the CRT industry, unique knowledge and a passion for the future of mobility solutions. Council members agree to participate in quarterly virtual meetings focused on roundtable discussions on prioritized topics.

NSM Consumer Insights Council participants include:

Calvan Ferguson

Will Fargas

Lindsay Tuman

Savannah Moore

Martha Siravo

Sandy Stuman and Lori Stuman

Chris Ermolik

Samantha Good

Jason Price

Kaity Ellis

Jennifer Harrison

NSM launched the NSM Consumer Insights Council to better understand client needs and prioritize those needs to guide client experience excellence. The company will utilize information garnered from the council to better understand client perspectives and needs as well as create strategic responses that align with and support these findings.

"At NSM, we are passionate about driving innovation in the CRT/mobility solutions industry," Mixon said. "The individuals who comprise the NSM Consumer Insights Council share that passion and will provide valuable, insightful input that helps us understand and prioritize our clients’ needs and help us create an excellent client experience."

About National Seating & Mobility

With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. NSM is also the exclusive partner for The Home Depot Independent Living program offering home accessibility solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments in more than 700 Home Depot retail locations across the U.S. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.

