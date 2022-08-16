The BAM Companies Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Indianapolis, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

New York, August 16, 2022 – Inc. Magazine today announced that The BAM Companies has ranked yet again on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This is the fifth consecutive year that the real estate firm has landed on the prestigious list, this time ranking 3,571 with a three-year revenue growth of 144.5 percent.

The Inc. 5000 offers a glimpse of the most successful independent small businesses in the United States. It is an exciting look into the American economy’s most promising players. Many brands that are now considered household names were once featured in the Inc. 5000 list, including Microsoft, Under Armour, Intuit, and Zappos.

“It truly is exciting. The best way I can describe it is kinda like being a proud dad,” said Ivan Barratt, Founder and CEO of The BAM Companies. Barratt gave credit to his team and everyone in the organization that have made The BAM Companies one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States today.

“I do get the credit as Founder and CEO. But, the people who work here have bought into our mission of having a culture where people want to work in property management, capital, and construction. Those folks have taken that baton and taken it farther than I ever could’ve on my own. They really deserve way more credit than I do these days.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been highly competitive within their respective markets, and The BAM Companies is no different. It has proven itself as one of the most consistent real estate firms for accredited investors. Making it onto the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year proves that The BAM Companies is one of the companies to watch when it comes to the real estate industry.

“It’s so fun to sit back like a proud dad at a big game watching their child win. It’s humbling, it’s exciting. Sometimes when I think about it, it gets me a little misty-eyed. I couldn’t be more proud of BAM.”

The complete list can be located here: www.inc.com/inc5000. This includes an interactive database that features all the company profiles that can be sorted by various criteria.

As always, the top 500 companies of the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. Magazine’s September issue, which will be available on August 16th.

The Inc. 5000 continues to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the country’s economic rising stars.

The BAM Companies is a real estate firm that offers an array of real estate services. It specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities.

Formerly known as Barratt Asset Management, named after its Founder and CEO Ivan Barratt, The BAM Companies now consists of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, The BAM Companies is dedicated to providing its community residents and investors maximum benefit through the real estate expertise of its employees.

With a strong Midwest focus, BAM Capital locates high-quality real estate opportunities for accredited investors. It then negotiates the purchasing and financing for these Class A+, A-, and B++ multifamily real estate that have upside potential. BAM Capital ensures that investors can enjoy a low-risk investment opportunity with lucrative assets.

BAM Management handles the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. BAM Management has one strict principle: they only manage properties they are proud of.

Finally, BAM Construction was introduced in 2015 as the construction arm of The BAM Companies. It handles things like upgrades and introducing new features and amenities.

The BAM Companies now has $700M in total assets under management.

The Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by 2018 in order to qualify. All the Inc. 5000 companies are US-based, for-profit, privately held, and independent companies. To qualify, companies also cannot be divisions or subsidiaries of other companies as of 2021.

For 2018, the minimum revenue required is $100,000, while the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

The Inc. 5000 list was first created in 1982 and has been produced every year since. It analyzes company data in order to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Inc. Magazine reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Inc. Media is the world’s most trusted business-media brand. Inc. equips entrepreneurs with the tools, connections, and knowledge that they need to build successful companies.

This award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month through a variety of channels, including social media, newsletters, websites, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/barratt-asset-management

