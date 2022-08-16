Beam Benefits Recognized As One of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Benefits , the digitally-native employee benefits company, today announced its ranking (No. 808) on the 2022 Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



This is the first year that Beam has been recognized on Inc.’s most prestigious fastest-growing companies list. It was also recognized by Inc. this year as one of its fastest-growing companies in the Midwest, and in 2021 as one of its Best Workplaces .

The announcement reflects a period of record growth over the past three years, when Beam doubled its member base and revenue, grew to nearly 400 employees, and raised $80 million in Series E funding. In June 2022, the company announced the addition of voluntary life, accident and hospital indemnity products to its benefits portfolio, making Beam a one-stop-shop for ancillary benefits.

“Today’s employees want benefits that are easy to use and understand, and employers are taking note,” said Alex Frommeyer, co-founder and CEO of Beam Benefits. “Our spot on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our staff who helped get us here, Beam’s emphasis on sustainable growth, and the larger role that employee benefits play as companies rethink their cultures to attract and retain talent in a hyper competitive labor market.”

Beam Benefits is best-known for modernizing dental insurance with a first-of-its-kind connected toothbrush, which allows companies to potentially earn lower insurance rates based on their members’ dental hygiene. Through its Beam Perks program, members can also earn rewards for simply brushing their teeth – and redeem those rewards for toothpaste, floss, brush replacement heads, and more.

Now, thousands of employers across the country look to Beam Benefits to make their employees’ lives healthier, happier, and more financially sound. Beam quickly and efficiently delivers in-demand benefits and can provide customized quotes for small and large groups in seconds. Beam is on-track for another record year and expects revenue growth near 70% in 2022.

To learn more about Beam, visit www.beambenefits.com .

About Beam Benefits

Beam Benefits is a digitally-native employee benefits company that offers dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health coverage for employers of all sizes. The company simplifies and modernizes the $100+ billion ancillary benefits industry through its intuitive online platform, self-service tools, AI-powered underwriting, and thoughtful coverage for improved overall wellness. Its Beam Perks™ program offers incentives to members and rewards them for healthy behaviors. Beam has raised over $160 million in funding and is available in 44 states across the U.S. Learn more at beambenefits.com .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Hayleigh Criss

hayleigh@propllr.com



