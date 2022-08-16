Case Against Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Nayef Abdul-Aziz al-Saud Dismissed with Prejudice: Holland & Knight Attorney

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simret Semere Tekle, a former domestic worker from Eritrea who worked for Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Nayef Abdul-Aziz al-Saud in Saudi Arabia and the United States, admitted that she falsely claimed that she was subjected to human trafficking, involuntary servitude, forced labor, and breach of contract in a 2018 lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia (Case No: 1:18-cv-00211).



After extensive discovery, Ms. Tekle agreed to have her lawsuit dismissed with prejudice and acknowledged that her allegations against the al-Sauds were false and that there was insufficient evidence to pursue her allegations at trial. The al-Sauds always maintained their innocence and vigorously defended themselves against Tekle's false and scurrilous allegations throughout the case.

Ms. Tekle’s dismissal of the case contained the implied concession that she had falsely testified about being mistreated by the al-Sauds in depositions and other pre-trial discovery. Ms. Tekle did not receive any payment or consideration of any kind in connection with the dismissal.

“We are grateful that these flagrantly false charges were dismissed, and that Ms. Tekle admitted that she had no evidence supporting any of her baseless allegations against us,” said both Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Saud and Princess Nouf bint Nayef Abdul-Aziz al-Saud. “It is very painful to have had someone in our home, whom we trusted to care for our children, tell horrible untruths to the world.”

Even though Tekle accused the royal couple of human trafficking, involuntary servitude, forced labor, and breach of contract over a seven-month period in 2011 and 2012, multiple affidavits and photographs confirmed that her allegations were untrue. One of Tekle's allegations was that she was forced to remain in the home and not allowed to interact with Americans. Photographs, videos, and sworn statements clearly proved that she was always free to leave the home, and she enjoyed her life in the United States during her employment with the al-Sauds.

Hotel bills provided evidence showing that Tekle traveled with the family to help care for their young children, often staying in her own room and using amenities such as room service, in luxurious hotels including The Four Seasons. The al-Sauds paid for Ms. Tekle and other members of the staff, to take skiing lessons and participate in other fun and recreational events.



In addition, it was uncontested that all the family’s staff, including Ms. Tekle, were free to leave the home and did not require permission from anyone to do so. Ms. Tekle regularly attended her Christian church and took frequent trips to a local Starbucks and Target store.

Tekle also alleged she had no way to communicate with others. But affidavits from friends and Facebook screenshots confirm she used the social media platform to stay in contact with her friends and posted photos that showcased her luxury lifestyle.

Human Trafficking Legal Center Changes Policies as a Result of This Failed Case

The Human Trafficking Legal Center, the organization with which Ms. Tekle’s attorneys are affiliated, changed its policies to avoid participating in another fraudulent human trafficking case. As stated on its own website, under its new policies, the Human Trafficking Legal Center created a new committee of attorneys to carefully screen allegations of human trafficking in an effort to avoid filing baseless lawsuits, like Ms. Tekle's.



This policy change was in direct response to Ms. Tekle's false allegations against the al-Sauds, and the Human Trafficking Legal Center’s pursuit of her false claims even though there was abundant evidence contradicting her allegations. You can find the policy change here.

Case Highlights Loophole in U.S. Immigration Law

Prior to Ms. Tekle making her false claims, the al-Sauds were making plans to return to their home in Saudi Arabia. The evidence indicated that Ms. Tekle fabricated the allegations against the al-Sauds in an effort to remain in the United States permanently.

“Unfortunately, this case exposes a severe flaw in our immigration laws. Any claim of human trafficking – even one unsupported by any independent evidence – entitles an individual to a T Visa, allowing them to remain in the United States for an extended period of time, even several years,” said Stuart Nash, counsel for the al-Sauds. “Sadly, these kinds of false claims make it harder for real victims of abuse to come forward and get help.”

It is believed that Ms. Tekle, despite having obtained a visa solely by providing false information about her treatment, remains in the Washington, D.C. area.

Copies of the Dismissal and an interview with counsel to the Saudi royal family are available upon request.

