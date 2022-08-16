American Cornhole Organization Heads to “Field of Dreams” in Iowa for $25,000 Cornhole Tournament, August 26-28

DYERSVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the Field of Dreams hosted the most watched Major League Baseball game of the year between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. The storied movie set will host another unique event when the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) heads to Dyersville, Iowa for the first-ever Go the Distance Festival, August 26-28, featuring the ACO Dream Team Invitational and the ACO Corny 40 Classic.



The weekend includes, for the Dream Team Invitational, Friday and Saturday qualifiers open to anyone, with Sunday’s play including the top 24 teams from the qualifiers plus any ACO Corny 40 player. The $25,000 guaranteed purse includes $5,000 for first place. The Corny 40 Classic is open to all Season 17 Corny 40 players. First place prize is a vacation stay at the “Kinsella Family Experience,” an all-expenses paid trip to the movie site, overnight stay at the farmhouse, guided tours inside the house, movie apparel and more.

At the “Field of Dreams” movie site, visitors will be able to tour the farm house used in the movie and be on the field where the baseball scenes were shot. Play will be inside the Barn event center, and specially created classic Field of Dreams bags will be provided for game play.

For more information on the “Field of Dreams” weekend, visit https://americancornhole.com/field-of-dreams/.

