CORRECTION - Loyal Source Government Services Ranks No. 1717 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Note: this is an updated release to reflect the correct growth percentage of 361%

Today, Inc. revealed that Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, is No. 1717 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



With over 5,000 global employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

“At Loyal Source, we recognize that growth starts internally with a strong, passionate and dedicated team,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “With a skilled team of motivated professionals, we have been able to provide exceptional client solutions and exceed client expectations year after year. Making the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth time is a true testament to our hard work and drive as a company.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.



“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

