GPB News Welcomes Report for America Corps Member to Macon Bureau

Atlanta, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofi Gratas has joined GPB News as a Report for America Corps member.

Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities across all 50 states.

Based in GPB Radio’s Macon bureau, Gratas’ coverage includes rural communities in Middle and South Georgia. Her reporting focuses on the worsening public health and healthcare crisis facing rural communities that consistently rank near the bottom nationwide. She examines the root causes for these challenges and whether proposed solutions are working or making a difference. Her reporting will be featured on GPB and in Public Health Watch, a non-profit newsroom focused on public health reporting in a collaborative partnership with GPB.

Gratas graduated from the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism in December of 2020 with a bachelor’s in journalism. While in Athens, she worked at The Red & Black, and most recently WUGA. She also interned with GPB in 2020.

