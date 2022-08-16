RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. Announces Dilution of Interest in Inflection Resources Ltd.

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. ("RCF") reports that on August 10, 2022, pursuant to the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by Inflection Resources Ltd. (“Inflection”), RCF’s ownership and control of Inflection was diluted so that it is deemed to beneficially own less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Inflection. The Private Placement was for the sale of 16,475,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit for a total purchase price of CDN$1,647,500. Each Unit consists of one common share of Inflection (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of two years following the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of CDN$0.15.



Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, RCF owned and controlled (i) 6,602,440 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to the closing of the Private Placement, and (ii) 585,765 Warrants, representing 8.45% of the issued and outstanding Warrants prior to the closing of the Private Placement. Assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by RCF prior to the closing of the Private Placement, an aggregate of 7,188,205 Common Shares would have been owned and controlled by RCF, representing approximately 10.00% of Inflection's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the closing of the Private Placement, RCF owns and controls a total of (i) 6,602,440 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.53% of Inflection's issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 585,765 Warrants, representing approximately 2.50% of the issued and outstanding Warrants of Inflection. Assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by RCF, an aggregate of 7,188,205 Common Shares would be owned and controlled by RCF, representing approximately 8.14% of Inflection's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Because RCF is deemed to beneficially own less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Inflection, RCF is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of its ownership of Inflection.

Inflection's head office is located at Suite 1210 – 1130 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A4.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Inflection's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

