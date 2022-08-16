GoExpedi Ranks No. 675 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that GoExpedi is No. 675 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The team at GoExpedi is honored to rank number 675 among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 Annual List," said Tim Neal, CEO of GoExpedi. "GoExpedi has grown exponentially since launching in 2017 due to our forward-thinking and innovative supply chain solutions. Our customers are experiencing major benefits in terms of cost savings, efficiencies, and data insights, all of which are critically important in the industrial sector right now. For our hard work, ingenuity, and success to be recognized among so many other companies in America is truly an honor."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We look forward to continuing our exponential growth and helping more customers enhance their supply chain efficiencies with our proven technology and services," Tim Neal continued. "We'd like to give a big thank-you to our employees and customers who made this all possible. We wish good luck and success to all the Inc. 5000 winners this year!"

ABOUT GOEXPEDI

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with industrial management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

