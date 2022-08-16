Entrepreneur Ranks Netsertive Top Marketing Franchise Supplier

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsertive, a digital marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, was recognized as one of the top franchise suppliers in 2022 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, featured in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, highlighting an often overlooked aspect of the franchising industry: suppliers and vendors. Perhaps most importantly, the rankings are based on customer brands themselves, who have indicated the providers most important to them.

Netsertive specializes in localized digital marketing technology solutions and counts, among its 100+ multi-location customers, growing brands including Mosquito Shield, Re-Bath, DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen, America's Mattress, and Pet Supplies Plus. Netsertive's technology and proven process enables franchise marketers to execute hyper-local and hyper-relevant digital marketing programs across hundreds or thousands of location campaigns for better local visibility and discoverability online.

"The only thing better than helping multi-location brands achieve their goals is having those customers shine a light on our team & our technology, as has happened here," said Brendan Morrissey, Co-Founder and CEO of Netsertive. "We are grateful for our partnerships and this tremendous market feedback."

To determine the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 900 franchisors to find out which service providers they and their local franchisees use, and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of the services. They scored each supplier based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers in marketing and technology services, as well as 10 other business categories, were list-ranked. Each of 11 categories made it into the ranking across the following categories: accounting, banking/financing, franchise broker/referral networks, franchise consulting/development, franchise events, legal services, marketing, merchant services, other technology services, public relations, and real estate services.

"Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list underscores some of the aspects of the industry that are easy to miss, but critical to a franchise's success," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "The 134 companies ranked in this year's list help to handle critical aspects of business by providing vital services to franchisors and franchisees, such as accounting, financing, legal services, marketing, real estate assistance, and more."

The recognition comes on the heels of another recent Entrepreneur announcement, naming Netsertive's Podcasts, The Multi-Location Marketer and The Art of Franchise Marketing, as Top Franchise Podcasts for the Entrepreneurial-Minded. The podcasts focus on the strategies, technology, and people behind today's top franchise and multi-location brands, and provide another valuable tool for marketers to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape.

To view Netsertive in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers.

About Netsertive

Netsertive is a digital marketing technology provider that enables brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale. Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust Netsertive's award-winning technology and team to execute localized digital marketing, search engine optimization, and web solutions at the local level. Learn how Netsertive helps multi-location businesses quickly launch a localized marketing tech stack at www.netsertive.com.

