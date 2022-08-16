Stryten Energy Applauds Investments in Energy Security and U.S. Manufacturers with the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

Alpharetta, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, stands ready with its advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology which provides medium and long-duration energy storage (LDES) to help ensure grid stability, and facilitate increased utilization of solar and wind for businesses and consumers across the U.S. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes vital Investment Tax Credits (ITC) for domestically sourced and manufactured standalone clean energy storage intended to lower costs, increase energy efficiency and strengthen energy security for America.

“Stryten Energy welcomes this legislation’s long-term, standalone energy storage investment tax credits and its ten-year runway, which will help our customers incorporate medium and long-duration energy storage such as VFRB batteries into their operations more economically than before,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. “Leveraging domestic VFRB technology and other long-term energy storage solutions will enable reliable access to clean power and help the U.S. achieve energy security as it transitions to a clean energy economy.”

“Stryten’s patented flow battery technology is uniquely positioned to provide the safe, long-term, reliable on-demand energy needed to build a new economy powered by clean energy,” said Scott Childers, Vice President of Stryten Energy’s Essential Power Division. “The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to accelerate the demand for domestically sourced energy storage, especially for commercial applications such as charging stations, manufacturing plants and businesses with 24/7 energy requirements.”

Stryten Energy’s VRFB combines multiple innovations to achieve safe and reliable energy storage performance required for medium to long-duration needs:

Domestically sourced vanadium electrolyte that is easily recycled

Increased power density and reduced battery downtime

Potential of limitless cycle life with proper maintenance

High-temperature ratings and thermally safe

Scalable to meet varying energy storage capacity needs

Stryten’s VRFB technology is ideal for applications that require more than four hours of storage capacity to deploy clean energy on demand from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. These applications include utility-scale storage, microgrids and military bases.

For more information about Stryten Energy’s VRFB technology, visit www.stryten.com or email stryten.info@stryten.com.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

Attachment