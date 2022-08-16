Boston-Based TeamBonding Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America For Seventh Time

Boston MA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh time since 2007, TeamBonding Inc. has been included on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. Headquarted in Stoughton, MA with an international client roster, TeamBonding is North America’s premiere team building and team culture resource with over 25 years of expertise. Delivering virtual, in person and hybrid team building experiences for companies of all sizes and industries, TeamBonding’s 125+ events and team building resources help teams improve communication, drive collaboration, and deliver long-lasting results.

The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at the most successful small businesses and privately-owned companies in the U.S. and how they reached their goals. Among those who have been featured on the list is an exclusive roster including Zappos, Under Armour, Clif Bar, and Patagonia among others.

“TeamBonding is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list again,” said Founder and Creator of Opportunities David Goldstein. “To have continued on this trajectory during the past two years is a tribute to the hard work that our team put in during this challenging time.”

Following the impact the pandemic had on the event industry, the interest in team charitable has returned and TeamBonding launched its own Corporate Volunteering division to meet that demand. Partnering with charities across the globe, companies now have an easier way of managing consistent employee volunteer programs. These charitable programs form into powerful, transformational experiences with lasting benefits for teams.

“Not only has it has been amazing to see in-person team building events come back to life, but charitable events are also back, and the donations continue to have a lasting impact on non-profits as well our clients,” Goldstein continued. “Seeing teams building bikes, wheelchairs, back to school kits and so much more is nothing short of heartwarming. We take pride in helping teams virtually and in person and we are excited about what the future holds.”

This past year TeamBonding’s clients expressed an excitement to return to in-person. The opportunity to reacquaint teams in-person placed a strong emphasis on team building. In turn, organizations rely on the expertise of TeamBonding to maintain and achieve a thriving company culture.