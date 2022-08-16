Plains Midstream Canada Pursuing Fort Saskatchewan Facility Expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains Midstream Canada, a subsidiary of Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP ) (“Plains”), announced today it is exploring the expansion of its Fort Saskatchewan facility with strategic partners. The expansion would leverage existing infrastructure and add 50,000 barrels per day of C3+ fractionation capacity, while maintaining the flexibility to deliver a propane/butane mix to Plains’ fractionation facility in Sarnia, Ont.



“With our integrated asset base, we are well positioned to provide competitive and capital-efficient solutions that align with customer needs and our long-term strategy,” says Michelle Podavin, Senior Vice President, NGL Commercial Assets, Plains Midstream Canada. “Plains is excited to develop this expansion project to meet the growing needs of our customers for reliable, responsibly produced energy across North America.”

