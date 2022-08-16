RBC Bearings Incorporated Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RBC Bearings Incorporated (“RBC” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ROLL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. RBC investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. RBC disclosed on August 4, 2022, that its financial statements for the years ending April 2, 2022, April 3, 2021, and March 28, 2020, along with all quarterly statements associated with these years, contained accounting errors related to non-cash stock-based compensation paid to its CEO and COO. The Company admitted that these financial statements would need to be restated by adjusting selling, general and administrative expenses to account for the non-cash stock-based compensation. Based on this news, shares of RBC fell sharply on the same day.

