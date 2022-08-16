Atlanta’s LeadCoverage Recognized by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing Privately-Owned Companies in America

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , Atlanta’s premier B2B marketing and PR firm specializing in helping companies boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage, announced today it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in America by Inc. 5000. LeadCoverage was recognized as #2101 overall, #179 in advertising & marketing, #98 in Georgia, and #93 in Atlanta.



Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2018 by supply chain experts Kara Brown and Will Haraway, LeadCoverage delivers strategic media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable ROI for clients in the transportation and logistics industries. The company’s success and expansion has mirrored the growth of the supply chain industry over the last two and a half years.

“The supply chain has dominated the public consciousness since the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve capitalized on that momentum by highlighting the innovation and creativity of our amazing clients and industry thought leaders,” said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “285% growth through the pandemic is an incredible accomplishment by our talented team of marketing professionals here in ‘Supply Chain City.’”

Atlanta has long been a hub city for logistics companies, due to its supply chain-friendly advantages including Jackson-Hartsfield International airport, the pipeline of development students from Georgia Tech and the thriving university system in the city, as well as the longtime presence of logistics giant UPS. Notable supply chain software companies call Atlanta home due to these advantages, including Aptos, Chainalytics, GreyOrange, Logility, Manhattan Associates and STORD.

“Being centrally-located in a supply chain hub like Atlanta gives us an opportunity to attract knowledgeable, diverse talent and work hand-in-hand with companies that are shaping the future of logistics technology,” said Will Haraway, chief content officer and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “As a maturing company, recognition as an Inc. 5000 honoree is a nice reminder that the dedication from our team to add value to our clients every day is not going unnoticed.”

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is a premier B2B marketing and PR firm that helps companies develop and boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. LeadCoverage also provides revenue operation services including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting techstacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused agency was started by two long-haul industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway .