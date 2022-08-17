English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 August 2022 at 8.15 a.m.



Marimekko’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023



In 2023, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Bulletin 2022, on Thursday, 16 February 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023, on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2023, on Thursday, 17 August 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2023, on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company’s Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2022 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

Marimekko’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 13 April 2023 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors. A shareholder may request that a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting shall be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday, 19 January 2023, at the latest. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 5846944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



