Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application, and Region

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-commerce packaging includes boxes, protective packaging, mailers, tapes, and labels among others, which are utilized for packaging of products that are sold on online platforms. E-commerce packaging materials require properties such as impact resistance and moisture and dust resistance to protect products during transit and storage.

The e-commerce packaging market has been driven by growth of the e-commerce market worldwide. Furthermore, growth of the retail industry has also contributed to growth of market.

Market Dynamics

Growth of e-commerce packaging is a result of increased online sales across application segments such as electronics, food & beverages, cosmetics, fashion, and furniture among others. The electronics segment was the largest application segment in 2021.

Online electronics and fashion sales have witnessed a significant growth in the recent past, due to discounts, ancillary services, and logistical services offered by various e-commerce players. According to U.S. government sources, these application segments alone will account for 1/3rd of the total U.S. e-commerce market.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth in market with India, China, and Indonesia being the major growth engines in the region. China, the world's largest e-commerce market, has benefited from a large population and increasing internet penetration.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the e-commerce market in China accounted for approximately 39% of the global e-commerce market in 2021. Europe and North America are matured markets for e-commerce and are projected to witness stagnant growth compared to growth in emerging economies such as India.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global e-commerce packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
  • It profiles key players in the global e-commerce packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Klabin S.A., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
  • The global e-commerce packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, E-commerce Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global E-commerce Packaging market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description
  • Market Definition and Scope
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Snippet, By Product Type
  • Market Snippet, By Application
  • Market Snippet, By Region
  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • PEST Analysis
  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Opportunities
  • Regulatory Scenario
  • Key Developments
  • Industry Trend

4. Global E-commerce Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview
  • Factors Affecting Global E-commerce Packaging Market - COVID-19
  • Impact Analysis

5. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction
  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
  • Segment Trends
  • Boxes
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Protective Packaging
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Mailers
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Tapes
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Labels
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Others
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction
  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
  • Segment Trends
  • Electronics
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Food & Beverages
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Cosmetics
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Fashion
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Furniture
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
  • Others
  • Introduction
  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis
  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
  • Company Profiles
  • Amcor plc.
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • DS Smith
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • International Paper Company
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Klabin S.A..
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Mondi Group.
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd..
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Rengo Co., Ltd.
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates
  • Smurfit Kappa.
  • Company Overview
  • Product Portfolio
  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73pz8g

