Global Water Desalination Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Doosan Heavy Industries, Veolia, SUEZ, IDE Technologies, Xylem Aquatech, Biwater, Genesis Water Technologies & Acciona

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising water scarcity across the globe is increasing the demand for water desalination techniques. The depletion of conventional water sources is giving potential to the market growth of water desalination techniques in the global market. The rising urbanization rate and increasing population across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the water desalination market.

The climate change and exhaustion of conventional water sources are making people dependent on water desalination techniques, contributing to the growth of the water desalination market. According to the data of WWC (World Water Council), people of about 43 countries are facing the consequences of water scarcity in the world.

The large investments of companies and market players in water desalination techniques are also pushing the market growth of water desalination techniques in the global market. As water scarcity is recognized as one of the severe problems faced by the 21st century, the governments of various countries and international organizations are focusing on giving support and assistance to water desalination techniques across the globe. Desalination of seawater is one of the efficient methods adopted to prevent water scarcity. The wide acceptability and popularity of seawater desalination as a solution to the world's water problems are raising the demand for water desalination systems and techniques in the global market.



Rising Water scarcity around the world

Increasing water scarcity and water problems are some of the major issues faced by the modern world. The rate of water scarcity across the globe is rising each year. The reports of WHO state that about 43 countries are in the clutches of water scarcity around the world. The depletion of natural, conventional water sources is one of the major factors resulting in water scarcity and leading to the need for water desalination techniques.

Deforestation and excess groundwater pumping are resulting in water scarcity problems. The increasing freshwater demand and water scarcity problems are boosting the growth of the global water desalination market. The surging population and rapid urbanization also increase the need for water desalination techniques. According to IHRM (International Human Resource Management), the global population growth rate is around 1.05% per year.

The excess use of groundwater for industrial applications is also demanding the need for water desalination techniques. The reports of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) state that about 10 million hectares of deforestation are occurring every year, out of which a considerable share is due to urbanization. The implementation of low-cost and effective water desalination techniques like Reverse osmosis (RO) is also fuelling the growth of the global water desalination market.



Government Projects on Desalination of Seawater

The support and assistance provided by governments in the water desalination market are factors driving the growth of the global water desalination market. As the water scarcity problems are rising, governments of various countries are providing immense support and investments in the sector of water desalination leading to the growth of the water desalination market. The public-private partnership law implemented by the U.S. government is encouraging new developments and domestic investments in water treatment systems and desalination methods. The support provided by the governments in providing assistance and fund to research desalination techniques and water purification plants are fuelling the growth of the global water desalination market.



Growing market in the Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific region

Geographically, the higher demand for water in the Middle East and Africa is raising the market share of the water desalination market in the Middle East and Africa. The growing population and increasing immigration are also elevating the water demand of the region. The increasing population and depleting groundwater levels are also boosting the market for water desalination in the Asia Pacific region.



Segmentation

By Technology

Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

By Source

Sea Water

River Water

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Geography

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Water Desalination Market Analysis, by Technology



6. Global Water Desalination Market Analysis, by Source



7. Global Water Desalination Market Analysis, by Application



8. Global Water Desalination Market Analysis, by Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Xylem

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Acciona S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfdl9o

Attachment