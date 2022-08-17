Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Intel, Amkor Technology, Samsung, Qualcomm & Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced packaging technologies market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $5.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The market is expected to grow to $8.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.



The advanced packaging technologies market consists of sales of advanced packaging technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various packaging techniques based on parameters such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, and cost. Advanced packaging technologies are a collection of techniques that include 2.5D 3D-IC, wafer-level packaging, and more. It allows integrated circuits to be enclosed in a casing, which avoids metallic parts from corroding and physical damage.



The main types of advanced packaging technologies are 3D integrated circuits, 2D integrated circuits, 2.5D integrated circuits, and other types. The 3D integrated circuit provides high bandwidth, small form factor, and multi-function integration in packaging. The various types of products include active packaging, smart and intelligent packaging, and are implemented in various verticals such as automotive and transport, consumer electronics, industrial, IT and telecommunication, and other end-user industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the advanced packaging technologies market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the advanced packaging market in the coming years. Any electronic equipment intended to be bought and used by end-users or individuals for regular and non-commercial/professional purposes is referred to as consumer electronics (CE).

Electronic devices must give more functionality with more processing power and faster speeds, resulting in increased module complexity. Advanced packaging technologies provide very reliable materials, function well, and are minimal in cost. For instance, global consumer electronics revenues are predicted to expand by 3.6% year over year (YoY) to $1.06 trillion in 2021. Additionally, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, in 2019, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) industry were valued at $10.93 billion (Rs. 76,400 crores), and it is predicted to double by 2025, reaching $ 21.18 billion (Rs. 1.48 lakh crore). Therefore, the growing demand for consumer electronics propels the growth of the advanced packaging market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the advanced packaging technologies market. Major companies operating in the advanced packaging technologies sector are focused on developing technological solutions for advanced packaging to expand their leadership in semiconductor solutions.

For instance, in May 2021 Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company launched Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), an advanced chip packaging technology for high-performance applications. Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), a 2.5D packaging technology improves communication and power effectiveness among logic and memory chips and is projected to be widely used in sectors such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and the largest data center applicants.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: 3D Integrated Circuit; 2D Integrated Circuit; 2.5D Integrated Circuit; Other Types

2) By Product: Active Packaging; Smart And Intelligent Packaging

3) By End Use Industry: Automotive And Transport; Consumer Electronics; Industrial; IT And Telecommunication; Other End Use Industries



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Characteristics



3. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Advanced Packaging Technologies



5. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Size And Growth



6. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Segmentation

7. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis



9. China Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



10. India Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



11. Japan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



12. Australia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



13. Indonesia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



14. South Korea Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



15. Western Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



16. UK Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



17. Germany Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



18. France Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



19. Eastern Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



20. Russia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



21. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



22. USA Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



23. South America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



24. Brazil Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



25. Middle East Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



26. Africa Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



27. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



29. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amkor Technology

Intel

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Samsung Electronics

STATS ChipPAC

Qualcomm Technologies

IBM

Brewer Science

SUSS Microtec

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

Siliconware Precision Industries

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

China WLCSP Co. LTD.

Deca Technologies

Greatek Electronics

Powertech Technology

Sanmina Corporation

SFA Semicon

Universal Instruments Corporation

Tongfu Microelectronics

