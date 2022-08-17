With 13.2% CAGR, Digital Farming Market Worth USD 51.10 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Farming Market Size was valued at USD 19.50 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 21.49 billion in 2022 to USD 51.10 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

This information is stated by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Digital Farming Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: Kubota Corporation merged with Parcel THRIVE, Inc., a start-up. Through this partnership, Kubota reinforced its union with Parcel. The collaboration focuses to speed up the growth of a platform to provide optimization and productivity to the production value chain for vegetables, nuts, fruits, and other crops.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-farming-market-106784





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 51.10 Billion Base Year 2021 Digital Farming Market Size in 2021 USD 19.50 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Infrastructure; Technology; Application; Digital Farming Market Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Remote Sensing, Communication, and Telematics Technologies to Drive Market Growth High Initial Cost of Autonomous Farm Equipment May Restricts Market Growth





COVID-19 Impacts:

Augmented Funding in Agricultural Technology to Direct Demand for Digital Farming Solutions During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic radically obstructed the agriculture sector owing to countrywide lockdown, travel limitations, and import and export trading delay. Owing to constrained movement for migrants and rural laborers during the pandemic led to labor deficiency that hindered the crop production across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated agriculture equipment sales, owing to restricted shipment and disapproving impacts of dealings.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-farming-market-106784





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Acceptance of Remote Sensing, Communication, and Telematics Technologies to Direct Market Growth

Distant sensing technology empowers farmers to distinguish crop species, detect crop settings, map soil characteristics, regulate weeds, and crop diseases, and survey yield. Quick progressions in sensing technologies comprising GIS, GPS, sensors, and cameras are anticipated to drive the digital farming market growth.

Sensing technologies aid farmers to receive significant material regarding weather, crop health, and productivity. Likewise, the implementation of cloud and data analytics permits growers to gain admission to the information associated to their farm from a distant site and aid in augmenting the production technique at each step.

Segments:

Cloud and Data Processing to Dominate Owing to Rising Capitalization to Develop Cloud Infrastructure

Based on infrastructure, the market is segmented into sensing & monitoring, communication technology, cloud and data processing, telematics/positioning, and end-use components. The cloud and data processing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

IoT-based Applications Such as Drones, Robots, and Chatbots to Grow with Maximum CAGR

The market is classified across artificial intelligence/machine learning/natural language processing, Internet of Things, blockchain, and big data & analytics based on technology. The speedy progression in agricultural equipment with AI, cloud, IoT, and analytics bolsters market growth.

Amplified Crop Damage and Absence of Natural Resources Produce Demand for Digital Farming Solutions for Smart Crop Monitoring

By application, the market is classified into yield monitoring and mapping, smart crop monitoring, soil & fertilizer management, smart irrigation monitoring system, weather forecasting, and others (farm labor management, inventory management).

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. They are further categorized into countries.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the product demand in the near future.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Bolstering Government Programs

North America is predicted to hold a substantial digital farming market share backed by the dominating agricultural equipment players. Moreover, the amplifying government initiatives and norms to enhance the agriculture industry are further estimated to fuel the market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to perceive highest growth during the forecast period. Digital farming is in the preliminary phase in the Asia Pacific region, with the bolstering government backing to develop digital agriculture and refine farm yield across countries such as India and Japan.

Europe is foreseen to demonstrate a colossal growth during the impending period. European nations, such as Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, as well as Spain are expected to thrust the enhancement of such farming.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

Trimble (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Agleader (U.S.)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Digital Farming Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106784





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Micro Macro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Digital Farming Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Digital Farming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Infrastructure (USD) Sensing & Monitoring Sensors Cameras Communication Technology Short Range Medium Range Long Range Cloud and Data Processing Telematics/Positioning GPS/GNSS GIS End-use Components Hardware & Systems Software/Apps By Technology (USD) AI/ML/NLP IoT Blockchain Big Data & Analytics By Application (USD) Yield Monitoring And Mapping Smart Crop Monitoring Soil & Fertiliser management Smart Irrigation monitoring system Weather Forecasting Others (Farm Labor Management, Inventory Management) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Digital Farming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Infrastructure (USD) Sensing & Monitoring Sensors Cameras Communication Technology Short Range Medium Range Long Range Cloud and Data Processing Telematics/Positioning GPS/GNSS GIS End-use Components Hardware & Systems Software/Apps By Technology (USD) AI/ML/NLP IoT Blockchain Big Data & Analytics By Application (USD) Yield Monitoring And Mapping Smart Crop Monitoring Soil & Fertiliser management Smart Irrigation monitoring system Weather Forecasting Others (Farm Labor Management, Inventory Management) By Country (USD) U.S. By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application



TOC Continued…!

FAQ:

How big is the Digital Farming Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 21.49 billion in 2022 to USD 51.10 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

How big is Digital Farming Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 8.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com